Tony Yayo Thanks Drake For Landing Him Spencer’s T-Shirt Deal

BYCaroline Fisher37 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Hosts Sapphire
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Tony Yayo attends 50 Cent Hosts Sapphire at Sapphire New York on April 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Drake's mirror selfie paid off for Tony Yayo.

Earlier this year, Drake hopped on Instagram to share a photo of himself rocking a "Free Yayo" t-shirt. The shirt was first worn by Eminem at the 2003 Grammys when Yayo was behind bars for bail jumping. It appears that Drake wore the shirt as a nod to Yayo's comments about his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar on VladTV. At the time, Yayo claimed that he didn't think the battle was over.

"I think the battle is not over," he told DJ Vlad. "Drake is Drake, Kendrick is Kendrick. They're both two of the biggest artists in the world. ... We can say what we wanna say, all Drake gotta do is... Every time we count Drake out he comes back with a f*cking hit, that's all I'm saying. All he gotta do is come back with No. 1 record. The kids are gonna be dancing just like they are to 'Not Like Us.'"

Read More: Tony Yayo Addresses 50 Cent's Controversial Decision To Spend 500K On Festival Security

Tony Yayo On Getting A Spencer's Deal Thanks To Drake

Now, during another VladTV interview, Yayo has revealed that Drake's decision to wear the t-shirt paid off for him. Apparently, he received a call the following day and was told that Spencer's was interested in selling the t-shirt. “Once Drake wore the shirt, I got the call the next day. ‘Spencer’s wants to do a deal with you,’” he recalled. Yayo went on, also noting how this is one of the perks of refusing to pick a side amid Drake and Kendrick's beef.

What do you think of Tony Yayo revealing that he got a call from Spencer's the day after Drake rocked a "Free Yayo" t-shirt on his IG story? Are you surprised or not? Do you agree that he made the right move not picking a side? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Tony Yayo Calls Ja Rule An "Industry Plant" Who He Will "Never" Respect

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...