Tony Yayo Thanks Drake For Landing Him Spencer’s T-Shirt Deal

Drake's mirror selfie paid off for Tony Yayo.

Earlier this year, Drake hopped on Instagram to share a photo of himself rocking a "Free Yayo" t-shirt. The shirt was first worn by Eminem at the 2003 Grammys when Yayo was behind bars for bail jumping. It appears that Drake wore the shirt as a nod to Yayo's comments about his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar on VladTV. At the time, Yayo claimed that he didn't think the battle was over.

"I think the battle is not over," he told DJ Vlad. "Drake is Drake, Kendrick is Kendrick. They're both two of the biggest artists in the world. ... We can say what we wanna say, all Drake gotta do is... Every time we count Drake out he comes back with a f*cking hit, that's all I'm saying. All he gotta do is come back with No. 1 record. The kids are gonna be dancing just like they are to 'Not Like Us.'"

Tony Yayo On Getting A Spencer's Deal Thanks To Drake

Now, during another VladTV interview, Yayo has revealed that Drake's decision to wear the t-shirt paid off for him. Apparently, he received a call the following day and was told that Spencer's was interested in selling the t-shirt. “Once Drake wore the shirt, I got the call the next day. ‘Spencer’s wants to do a deal with you,’” he recalled. Yayo went on, also noting how this is one of the perks of refusing to pick a side amid Drake and Kendrick's beef.