Tony Yayo Tells DJ Vlad Why 50 Cent Hates Him

Tony Yayo recently had bad news for DJ Vlad.

It goes without saying that 50 Cent has his fair share of foes in the entertainment industry. According to Tony Yayo, DJ Vlad is one of them. During a recent interview, Yayo shut the internet personality down after he asked a question about 50 Cent's shooting. He also took the opportunity to reveal that questions like that are the reason Fif hates him.

"This is why 50 hates your a**," Yayo said, leaving DJ Vlad in a state of disbelief. "Yeah, you talk about him too much." The G-Unit rapper went on to clarify, explaining that he doesn't want all of his interview questions to revolve around 50 Cent. While he emphasized the fact that they're close friends, he also stressed that he has plenty of his own accomplishments to discuss.

Tony Yayo Says DJ Vlad Talks About 50 Cent Too Much

"I don't want to talk about Fif cuz I don't want to make it seem like all my views is about Fif. Fif is my man, so sometimes when a n***a do so much favors for you, you always remember the time when he said yes never when he said no," he described. "He don't hate you, but I know sometimes he just don't want to be brought up."