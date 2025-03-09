50 Cent Trolls Tony Yayo For His Shiesty And For Still Trying To Be Cool As An Older MC

50 Cent is always going at someone online, even if they are on his side. He recently trolled Tony Yayo via his Instagram account by posting a meme of what looks to be one of his recent VladTV interviews, asking fans for the age limit on wearing a shiesty. "Hey guys I'm just asking for a friend," Fif captioned the post, perhaps suggesting that Yayo will be mad at him over this. But it seems like it's all jokes and he just wanted to poke fun at older MCs and trying to stay hip. The G-Unit colleagues always seem to have something to say to each other.

For example, Tony Yayo recently theorized about 50 Cent and his beef with Big Meech. Specifically, he talked about what possibly became the real reason for Meech's canceled homecoming concert. "Motherf***ers is gangsters, not promoters," Yayo told DJ Vlad. "I don't know why it fell – or maybe s**t wasn't right, but a lot of artists was lined up to do it and if that's what they wanted to do, that's on them. Let's keep it real. When n***as say Gunna's a rat, the whole ATL falling back from him." He also spoke on possible promotion issues and the potential of artists backing out.

50 Cent & Big Meech Beef

For those unaware, 50 Cent and Big Meech started to beef shortly after the latter saw an early release in his prison sentence. He linked up with Rick Ross, who was not only one of the concert's scheduled performers, but one of 50's biggest hip-hop opps. The Queens rapper then accused the BMF boss of snitching and trolled him for various other reasons online. Now, their rivalry extends to their close circle, as other celebrities made their stances clear as of late.