Tony Yayo & DJ Vlad Debate Whether Or Not J Cole Is A Humble Rapper

Is it about your money or about your lifestyle?

Tony Yayo recently sat down for yet another conversation with DJ Vlad on VladTV, and the two colleagues got around to a lot of topics, as usual. One of them was the recent controversy surrounding Kendrick Lamar and Andrew Schulz, specifically the latter's comments about the former having a victim complex. As a retort to that point, the G-Unit affiliate posited that K.Dot and J Cole are the most humble rappers in hip-hop due to the lifestyle that they lead and champion in their music and personal lives. Vlad, however, disagrees due to their massive wealth and success within the rap game and beyond.

"Kendrick ain't for the negative s**t," Tony Yayo remarked. "He's not a victim. He's just not going to be negative. Look at J. Cole. J. Cole rides a bike, man. [...] If I see J. Cole in a Mercedes Benz, I probably would fall into shock. These are the most humblest guys in hip-hop, bro. [...] When have you seen [Cole] with a chain, a watch? Kendrick is the most humblest – these guys are the most humblest guys in hip-hop. So, yeah, in the world's eyes, they can't do no wrong, bro. They humble."

Tony Yayo & DJ Vlad Discuss J Cole's Humility

Then, DJ Vlad told Tony Yayo of when he linked up with Don Lemon, who also rides bikes and takes trains, and how he couldn't believe he was taking that risk. "It doesn't matter how much money you have or don't have to make you a humble person," Tony argued, pointing out the difference between people with no money who are prideful and people with a lot of money who are more grounded. Of course, things get more complicated with J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar's huge fanbases and platforms, but Yayo's got a point.