Tony Yayo Blasts Andrew Schulz For Kendrick Lamar "Manhood" Jokes

He's not a fan. At all.

Tony Yayo is a hip hop veteran. He's rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest artists of the 21st century. And one of the century's best trolls in 50 Cent. He knows when jokes go too far, and when people need to be checked for their remarks. Tony Yayo believes Andrew Schulz went too far when he made comments about Kendrick Lamar's size. The comedian joked about being able to sexually assault Lamar as a result of his short stature. Yayo did not think the "manhood" jokes hit the mark, though.

Tony Yayo told DJ Vlad that Andrew Schulz was mocking some very serious people. Whether it be Kendrick Lamar, pgLang or the rest Lamar's former camp, TDE. He did not think it wise for the comedian to poke fun at the manhood of people who could effectively pull his card. "You're dealing with real street n**gas," Yayo posited. "That sh*t is not a game out there. N**gas on gang time." Tony Yayo felt that the type of comments Schulz made at Kendrick Lamar's expense were not appropriate as a result. "It could just be a joke to him," the G-Unit artist noted. "But to street n**gas, like Top and them. Them n**gas is real n**gas."

Tony Yayo Admitted Andrew Schulz Was A "Nice Guy"

Tony Yayo did concede that Andrew Schulz is a solid comedian. He claims to have met Schulz before, and even found his material funny in the past. "Andrew Schulz, I met him. Nice guy," the rapper stated. "He's a comedian... I have nothing to do with that." Yayo proceeded to list off the different rappers that should be left alone when it comes to mockery. He hypothesized that 80% of rappers came from a hard upbringing. As such, he thinks the likes of 21 Savage and Lil Baby should not be targeted by people like Schulz.