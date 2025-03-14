Joe Budden Criticizes Co-Hosts For Defending Andrew Schulz Over Kendrick Lamar Controversy

The Joe Budden Podcast took a heated turn during its latest episode. Nothing new here. The podcast has become a phenomenon largely because the panel of hosts butt heads and disagree over an array of topics. Andrew Schulz's jokes about Kendrick Lamar came up, and hosts Ice and Emanny felt that it was acceptable for Schulz to poke fun at the rapper. Joe Budden could not have disagreed more, and felt it was in poor taste to excuse the comedian's comments about assaulting Lamar. Not only that, but the ex rapper felt that Schulz is the last person who should be targeting Lamar.

Ice and Emanny were of the opinion that Schulz should not be criticized because he jokes about all walks of life. He targets every ethnic group, so in their estimation, barbs aimed at Kendrick Lamar were fair. Joe Budden came in hot with his rebuttal. "I'm not letting Ice do that," Budden stated. "I'm not letting you do that c*on sh*t on this one." Ice balked at the insult, and accused his co-host of being hypocritical when it came to excusing certain people and not others. "We pick and choose," Ice alleged. "When we don't like somebody, we'll apply a rule to them." Joe Budden failed to rebuke Ice's point. Instead, he went on to say that Schulz in particular is on thin ice when it comes to targeting Black celebrities.

Joe Budden Andrew Schulz Beef

"It's not just people dislike Schulz," Budden explained. "A lot of people feel like he should be the last one to do any racial, negative, Black [humor]. Because of his entry way, his affiliation, the jokes that he makes in stand up that are Black culture leaning." Joe Budden also rebuked the Ice and Emmany defense with a reference to Schulz's previous stand up specials. The podcaster felt that Andrew Schulz showcased tact when it came to targeting other groups of people. "The delicateness in which he says some of them Jewish jokes is not the same as he tells them f*cking Black jokes," Budden added.