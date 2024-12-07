Andrew Schulz Claps Back At O'Shea Jackson, Jr. For Calling Him "Weird"

The comedian is going at everybody.

One lyric has caused a whirlwind of hot takes and vitriol on social media. Kendrick Lamar demanded that comedians need to stop talking down on Black women. He didn't specify which comedians, but Andrew Schulz, and the rest of the internet, seemed to think it was about him. He responded accordingly. Schulz mocked Lamar's size and claimed that he could sexually assault the rapper if he so chose. The hip hop world did not respond kindly. O'Shea Jackson, Jr. insulted Schulz on Twitter, and the latter has decided to respond.

Jackson, Jr., the son of legendary rapper Ice Cube, dubbed Andrew Schulz a "weirdo." He also tweeted that he used to be a fan of the comedian's work. He felt that Schulz comments about assaulting another Black man went too far. Schulz, being the provocateur that he is, clapped back. He combatted his words about Lamar with the words used by Ice Cube on the iconic diss, "No Vaseline." Schulz replied to O'Shea Jackson, Jr.'s tweet by urging fans: "Google 'No Vaseline' by Ice Cube." The diss is among the most vile and aggressive in all of hip hop. There are multiple allusions to sodomy amongst Ice Cube's former crew and the target of said diss, N.W.A.

Andrew Schulz Referenced Ice Cube's "No Vaseline"

It appears as though Andrew Schulz is once again playing the hypocrisy card. By referencing Cube's most aggressive track, he's suggesting O'Shea Jackson, Jr. should not be offended by his jokes about Kendrick Lamar. "No Vaseline" was also accused by some, at the time of its release, due to the threats and anti-semitic remarks made against N.W.A. manager Jerry Heller in the lyrics. "With your manager, fella," Cube raps. "F*ckin' MC Ren, Dr. Dre, and Yella. It's a case of divide and conquer, 'cause you let a Jew break up my crew."