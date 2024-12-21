O’Shea Jackson Jr Still Thinks Andrew Schulz’s Kendrick Lamar Rant Was “Weird”

O'Shea Jackson Jr. stands by what he said.

In November, Kendrick Lamar unleashed his album GNX by surprise, and fans were quick to notice a vague reference in his track "wacced out murals." In the song, he calls out an unnamed white comedian for talking about Black women. “Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that’s law," he raps. Immediately, listeners began to theorize that he was referring to Andrew Schulz, who had recently come under fire for perpetuating negative stereotypes about Black women on his podcast.

Schulz proceeded to respond to this theory, arguing that Kendrick is worried about protecting Black women from the wrong people. He also went on a rant about how he could sexually assault the Compton rapper if he wanted to, which for obvious reasons, raised some eyebrows. Countless social media users and peers weighed in on the controversy. While some came to his defense, others thought he crossed a line.

O'Shea Jackson Jr Reflects On X Spat With Andrew Schulz

Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr was among them, and promptly took to X to share his take. “Weird a** n***a," he said of Schulz. “Man how people change on some weird sh*t. I was a fan.” Schulz responded by encouraging him to look up his father's song "No Vaseline," but Jackson Jr took the opportunity to set the record straight. "A metaphor about getting f*cked business wise by your manager Is not the same homie. He ain’t call you a b*tch. He ain’t say f*ck you. Didn’t even say your name. And your response was buck breaking. Sh*t was just cr*zy."