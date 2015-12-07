oshea jackson jr
- RelationshipsIce Cube & Kimberly Woodruff Relationship TimelineLong-lasting hip hop love stories do exist! Take a look at the "couples goals" marriage of Cube and his wife Kim.By TeeJay Small
- Pop CultureIce Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. Takes Pride In Being A "Nepo Baby"The "Cocaine Bear" star said that he wears the distinction like a "badge of honor" on The Kelly Clarkson Show.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramIce Cube & His Son Look Identical In Birthday PostIce Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr. looks more like Ice Cube than Ice Cube looks like Ice Cube.By Alex Zidel
- Movies"Godzilla: King Of The Monsters" Debuts Destructive New TrailerThe second "Godzilla" trailer is action-packed.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentO'Shea Jackson Jr. Joins Michael B Jordan & Jamie Foxx In "Just Mercy"O'Shea's adding more films to his impressive acting resume. By Chantilly Post
- News"Straight Outta Compton" Named Best Film Of 2015 By The AAFCAThe African-American Film Critics Association names "Straight Outta Compton" movie of the year.By Danny Schwartz