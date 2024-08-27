Ice Cube's Son Is Worried About Ludacris After His Viral Glacier Water Video

Even O'Shea Jackson Jr. is concerned.

Ice Cube's son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., is concerned about Ludacris after the rapper shared a video of himself drinking still water directly from a glacier in Alaska. In the viral clip, he fills up his flask with the ice-cold water and takes a brave sip. Responding to the move on X (formerly Twitter), Jackson Jr. wrote: "……how long ago did he shoot this and have we been monitoring him?" In a subsequent post, he added: "I see a lot of people name calling but still water is still water. Boil that sh*t and make it cold again. Shoutout to @big_business_ I saw this video on his post about the same thing."

When Hollywood Unlocked posted the clip on Instagram, users expressed similar concerns for Ludacris' wellbeing. "First off…. You should NEVER drink any water that is STILL," one fan wrote. "Unless, of course, you’re in the wilderness and happen to have a water purification kit. Now, he said it was a 600,000 year old glacier… how much ancient bacteria, parasites, diseases etc is defrosting and blooming in that water? No thanks, hard pass." Another added: "They found a different strain of chlamydia in solid ice last year & they thawed it yall! Didn’t yall grandmas tell you that everything that glitters ain’t gold?"

O'Shea Jackson Jr & Ludacris Pose Together At "Straight Outta Compton" Screening

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 24: (L-R) Actor O'Shea Jackson Jr., rapper Ludacris, recording artist Usher Raymond, and rapper/actor Ice Cube attend "Straight Outta Compton" VIP Screening With Director/ Producer F. Gary Gray, Producer Ice Cube, Executive Producer Will Packer, And Cast Members at Regal Atlantic Station on July 24, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Ludacris originally shared the video on his Instagram account. “I couldn’t come here and just have a show,” he explains in the clip. “You know I got a bucket list — or as I like to call it the fuck it list. I’ve never tasted fresh glacial water ever in my life, and this is a first. Here we go!” He eventually acknowledged the concern on X while describing the water as the "best tasting" he's ever tried.

O'Shea Jackson Jr. Expresses Concern For Ludacris