How Many Kids Does Ice Cube Have?

Ice Cube has made waves as one of the most prolific rappers of all time, transitioning his career into movie stardom and a host of high-figure business deals. The acclaimed NWA rapper serves as a loving and present father to five children alongside his wife of 30 years. Together, the pair share three sons and two daughters, each with a wide range of talents and skills. Unlike a number of other rap icons, Ice Cube has remained loyal and faithful to his wife and kids since the couple tied the knot in 1992.

O'Shea Jackson Jr. Is Ice Cube's Eldest Son

Fans may recognize O'Shea Jackson Jr. from his many roles on the big screen. The eldest child of Ice Cube and Kim Woodruff notably starred in 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2022's Obi-Wan Kenobi, and even the 2015 biopic Straight Outta Compton. O'Shea Jr. shocked the world when he starred as a young version of his father in the NWA film, proving to audiences that talent truly runs in the Jackson family.

The oldest of Ice Cube's kids, O'Shea Jr., is currently the only descendant of the rapper to have children of his own. O'Shea Jr. had a daughter in 2017 and has publicly gone on record saying his rap star father has provided him with a host of helpful fatherly advice ever since.

Ice Cube's second child, Darrell, may not be a blockbuster Hollywood actor, but he, too, follows in his father's talented footsteps. Darrell writes and performs rap music under the assumed name Doughboy and even works at his father's record label, Lench Mob Records. In 2010, Cube hopped on a track with his two eldest boys titled "Y'all Know How I Am," which is still available online.

Darrell Jackson was born in 1992, just one year after O'Shea Jr. Ice Cube and Kim Woodruff married in the same year before having three more children.

Karima, Deja, & Shareef Have Stayed Out Of The Public Eye

Ice Cube's youngest three children, Karima, Deja, and Shareef, have all chosen to remain largely private. The trio may have chosen to lead quiet lives on purpose, though their public silence may also be a result of their young age. Karima and Deja are Ice Cube and Kim Woodruff's only daughters and were both born in 1994, though it remains unclear to the public if the pair are twins.

Shareef is Ice Cube's youngest son, born in 1995. While very little is known about Shareef, the heir to the NWA rapper is known to be a massive basketball fan and can often be seen wearing officially licensed NBA apparel or joining his father at games. While Cube's daughters have made it a point to remain quiet and private, they have been known to attend red carpet events with their family on occasion.

By all accounts, it seems Ice Cube is an excellent father who has managed to avoid any significant family controversy for the duration of his 30+ year marriage. Unlike several other prolific rappers who have multiple families with a host of different women, it seems that Cube's wild side only comes out on the mic and the big screen.