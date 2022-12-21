Nepotism has permeated every avenue of business, but the entertainment industry is crawling with successful kids with famous parents. Those wealthy and successful parents often use their finances and resources to support their children’s success in the business. Many of our favorite stars’ relatives helped open doors for them that others don’t receive, but it has long been argued that a parent should help their children, no matter what.

New York Magazine recently featured an article about “Nepo Babies,” pointing out the genetic ties that many emerging or stand-out stars of this generation have to icons. As the article went viral across social media channels, O’Shea Jackson Jr. chimed in with his take.

As the son of Ice Cube—even portraying his father in Straight Outta Compton—Jackson knows what it’s like to be around Hollywood’s elite. However, he detailed his experience and the hard work he says he put into his career.

“My dad told me in a perfect world, I would play him in straight outta compton. I was already in college for screenwriting at USC.” Jackson added, “I accepted the challenge. And auditioned for two years before getting the role. After that it was up to me, he couldn’t hold my hand through my career.”

“I had to get my ass up and make it work. From the roles I chose. The work ethic I put into them. My professionalism on sets and promo tours. Even leaving HIS agency and goin to find a team of my own. Once the door was opened it was up to me to walk through it and thrive.”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

He encouraged those of “2nd, 3rd or any number of generational talent/wealth” to “embrace” that sh*t.”” their nepotism ties.

“I wish everyone in this world to be able to present opportunities for their children to succeed. No matter how big or small. It’s something all parents work for. How many people you know working multiple jobs to put they kids through school. Making opportunities is a parents goal.”

Check out more from O’Shea Jackson Jr. below.