Ludacris Announces TV Show Based On His Career, "Insecure" Producer Joins

One of the best rappers of the 2000s is developing a TV show based on his career beginnings, and it's looking good so far. Moreover, Ludacris officially teased a series based on his origins as a radio DJ in the business, back when he went by Chris Lova Lova. His social media announcement followed a new article from The Hollywood Reporter about the project's early stages published Monday (January 22). "Inspired By My Real Life Journey Coming Up In The Competitive Music Scene In Atlanta as Radio Personality Chris Lova Lova," the Word Of Mouf rapper wrote on Instagram. "Stay tuned."

Furthermore, reports indicate that the TV show -– which is untitled as of writing this article -– will be a half-hour-per-episode dramedy for Paramount's BET Plus streaming service. Not only that, but Insecure co-creator and The Bernie Mac Show creator Larry Wilmore also joined as executive producer alongside Ludacris. BET Plus shared that the series is about "the misadventures of a sharply drawn ensemble who are willing to do anything and everything to bolster ratings at their hip-hop radio station." Noah Gardenswartz, one of the writers behind the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video show The Marvelous Ms. Maisel, reportedly hopped on this show's production to write the script.

Ludacris Hypes Up His TV Show

Of course, this is not the Atlanta MC's only recent entertainment venture that excited his fans with more opportunities to show off his artistry. For example, he will judge Netflix's Rhythm + Flow's second season alongside DJ Khaled and Latto. In addition, Eminem will reportedly appear as a special guest judge, whose input should be as interesting and creatively motivated as Ludacris. Last season, the show welcomed Chance The Rapper, Cardi B, and T.I. as its judges.

Meanwhile, you may be more familar with Luda these days thanks to his feud with Katt Williams. That certainly kicked off 2024 with a bizarre and unexpected beef, one that we're not sure how it will develop over time. We'll have to wait and see, but at least we have these new ventures to look forward to. For more news and the latest updates on Ludacris, keep checking in with HNHH.

