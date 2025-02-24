O'Shea Jackson Jr Jokes About His Dad, Ice Cube, Yelling At Him When Recalling Celebrities Being Rude To Him

On Thursday morning (Feb.20), actor O'Shea Jackson Jr recalls his father, Ice Cube, yelling at him on social media. During a X, formerly Twitter, Q&A, the Den of Thieves star, shared the information when a fan asked about celebrities being rude. "Has a celebrity ever been rude to you?" tweeted the fan. Joking, O'shea replied: "Back in the day Ice Cube yelled at me a few times but I'm still a really big fan."

Jackson's latest tweet follows a lengthy history of the actor joking about his upbringing with father. Ice Cube's legendary career began in the late-80s with N.W.A. Becoming a superstar in the 90s with flourishing hip-hop and film careers. Ice Cube was one of the first rap stars to venutre in to acting and separate, award-winning, career outside of music. He is heavily referenced as an inspiration for many of today's rap stars eager to pursue acting. Cube's legacy also includes the Big 3 basketball league.

O'Shea Jackson Jr & Ice Cube Family Tree

O'Shea Jackson Jr. holds profound respect and admiration for his father, Ice Cube, both as a parent and an artist. This guidance underscores Ice Cube's commitment to open communication and support within the family. Reflecting on his father's influence, Jackson Jr. recounted a pivotal moment that highlighted the impact of Ice Cube's music on fans' lives. During an appearance on the "Iman Amongst Men" podcast, he shared an experience where a fan expressed profound gratitude for his father's work, emphasizing the significant role Ice Cube's music played during challenging times. This encounter deepened Jackson Jr.'s appreciation for his father's artistry and its resonance with audiences.