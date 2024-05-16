Drake Ruthlessly Roasted By O'Shea Jackson Jr Over Cringey GQ Photoshoot

BYAlexander Cole1376 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Performs An The SSE Hydro In Glasgow
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 23: Drake performs at The SSE Hydro on March 23, 2017 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ross Gilmore/Getty Images)

Drake cannot catch a break.

Drake has not been having a particularly good time as of late. Overall, this is due to the fact that he has been having a rough go of his battle with Kendrick Lamar. Songs like "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us" have ultimately given Lamar the win. Although Drake fans are holding out hope of a comeback, it seems as though public opinion has shifted in one very obvious direction. Interestingly enough, Kendrick has remained reclusive throughout this entire process. Fans have not seen him since the release of "Like That," which is impressive in and of itself.

One person who has been taking Kendrick's side in all of this is O'Shea Jackson Jr, the son of Ice Cube. Jackson has been making some jokes at Drake's expense as of late, and this week, he took aim at one of Drake's old photoshoots with GQ. In the image, Drake is pointing a finger gun with one eye closed as if he is looking to aim with precision. However, it seems as though Drizzy missed a key detail here, as he had the wrong eye closed. "Is he using the wrong eye to aim or am I trippin?" Jackson joked.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Breaks One Of Drake's Spotify Records With A Drake Diss Track

O'Shea Jackson Jr. Makes Fun Of Drake

This led to many piling on Drake in the replies. For instance, Punch from TDE came through and said "Man I didn’t know you were this funny on here." Another commenter wrote "No wonder his shots towards Kendrick weren’t hitting . Lame ahh n***a." The jokes did not end there, with someone else simply saying "No, you're not. It explains why all his disses missed too." Needless to say, Drake cannot escape clowning right now. However, that could probably change with a few summer bangers.

Let us know what you think of everyone clowning Drake, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that everyone is going too far now? Do you think that the artist will be able to make a comeback later this year that makes everyone forget about what just happened? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Drake's "Scary Hours" Mixtapes, Ranked

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - ShowMusicIce Cube's Son Questions If Drake Forfeited Kendrick Lamar Battle16.1K
2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - ShowMusicDrake Really Did Send A Cease & Desist To French Montana, Gamma CEO Says Record Execs Love Rap Beef18.5K
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle EventMusicDrake Seemingly Lied About Feeding Kendrick Lamar With Fake Daughter Information, DJ Akademiks Reveals26.7K
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle EventMusicDrake Gets BBL Drizzy-Related Advice From Andrew Schulz Following Kendrick Lamar Battle1285