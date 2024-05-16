Drake Ruthlessly Roasted By O'Shea Jackson Jr Over Cringey GQ Photoshoot

Drake has not been having a particularly good time as of late. Overall, this is due to the fact that he has been having a rough go of his battle with Kendrick Lamar. Songs like "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us" have ultimately given Lamar the win. Although Drake fans are holding out hope of a comeback, it seems as though public opinion has shifted in one very obvious direction. Interestingly enough, Kendrick has remained reclusive throughout this entire process. Fans have not seen him since the release of "Like That," which is impressive in and of itself.

One person who has been taking Kendrick's side in all of this is O'Shea Jackson Jr, the son of Ice Cube. Jackson has been making some jokes at Drake's expense as of late, and this week, he took aim at one of Drake's old photoshoots with GQ. In the image, Drake is pointing a finger gun with one eye closed as if he is looking to aim with precision. However, it seems as though Drizzy missed a key detail here, as he had the wrong eye closed. "Is he using the wrong eye to aim or am I trippin?" Jackson joked.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Breaks One Of Drake's Spotify Records With A Drake Diss Track

O'Shea Jackson Jr. Makes Fun Of Drake

This led to many piling on Drake in the replies. For instance, Punch from TDE came through and said "Man I didn’t know you were this funny on here." Another commenter wrote "No wonder his shots towards Kendrick weren’t hitting . Lame ahh n***a." The jokes did not end there, with someone else simply saying "No, you're not. It explains why all his disses missed too." Needless to say, Drake cannot escape clowning right now. However, that could probably change with a few summer bangers.

Let us know what you think of everyone clowning Drake, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that everyone is going too far now? Do you think that the artist will be able to make a comeback later this year that makes everyone forget about what just happened? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Drake's "Scary Hours" Mixtapes, Ranked