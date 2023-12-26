Ice Cube & Kimberly Woodruff Relationship Timeline

Ice Cube rose to fame as the politically conscious yet foul-mouthed lyricist behind NWA. Despite his abrasive lyrics, the rapper-turned-actor is a family man at heart, sharing a lovely home with his wife of over 30 years. His wife, Kimberly Woodruff, has managed to stay out of the spotlight most of her life, though Cube has frequently taken to gushing over her in interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, proving that the pair share a special bond.

1989: They Meet For The First Time

Ice Cube first met his future wife at the Fox Hills mall in 1989. Apparently, Kimberly caught the rapper's eye as she descended from an escalator. The "It Was A Good Day" vocalist has expressed in interviews that he experienced love at first sight when he encountered Woodruff, a feeling that he had never felt before or since. Unfortunately, Kim was in a relationship with another man then, prompting her to turn Ice Cube down. Luckily, the pair reunited at a chance encounter six months later when Kimberly was single.

February 1991: The Couple Have Their First Child

After seeing each other romantically for about a year, Kimberly Woodruff became pregnant with Ice Cube's first child. The baby, named O'Shea Jackson Jr. after Cube's government name, would grow up to be a successful actor in his own right, just like his superstar dad. Despite only being together briefly, Ice Cube knew it was time to take his relationship to the next level by asking Kim to marry him.

September 1992: Ice Cube & Kimberly Woodruff Tie The Knot

By 1992, Ice Cube had found enough success as an emcee to reach a state of financial stability. Likewise, his acting career had just begun to take off with the release of the 1991 hit film Boyz n The Hood. To wow his future wife with a grand gesture, Cube put his money to work by proposing with a diamond ring and a brand new BMW. The proposal took place on Woodruff's 22nd birthday. According to the rap iconoclast, the pair haven't been apart since.

1992-1995: More Jackson Children On The Way

Ice Cube and Kimberly Woodruff continued rapidly expanding their family, sharing another four children in the span of three years. The first was Darell Jackson, born the very same year the couple married. While Cube's youngest three kids, Karima, Deja, and Shareef, have stayed mostly out of the spotlight like their modest mom, Darell followed his father and older brother into the music and entertainment business. Ice Cube even hopped on a song with his two eldest boys in 2010 titled "Y'all Know How I Am."

1996-Present: The Pair Are A Match Made In Heaven

While Kim doesn't spend much time in the public eye, Ice Cube has made it clear over the years that his continued success is owed to her love and support. The pair have maintained an idyllic marriage for over three decades without public controversy, cheating allegations, or significant drama. When asked about the key to a successful marriage, Ice Cube stated, "It’s all about keeping it fresh. I still want her to look at me and be like, ‘Yo, this is the man I want to be with.’ So you have to keep yourself up. Keep up your P’s and your Q’s, and keep your lady happy.”

