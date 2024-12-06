DJ Akademiks Thinks Ebro & Peter Rosenberg Are Jealous Of Andrew Schulz & Charlamagne Tha God

This Kendrick Lamar drama sprouted a new angle.

Andrew Schulz's recent comments about Kendrick Lamar have lit a firestorm under hip-hop media, and the takes are as diverse and combative as you'd expect. Let's set the stage: it all started with some K.Dot bars on "wacced out murals," his new album GNX's intro. "Don't let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that's law," he spits on the cut. Many folks assumed this was about Schulz and his recently viral jokes on Black women, and the comedian himself also thought so. He joked about sexually assaulting Kendrick in response and called him out for perceived hypocrisy. This caused a huge debate among media figures, something that DJ Akademiks is now scrutinizing.

Moreover, Ak specifically reacted to a couple of takes on his livestream, including Peter Rosenberg's claim that Charlamagne Tha God (Andrew Schulz's Brilliant Idiots podcast cohost) is giving Schulz a pass to talk smack about Kendrick Lamar. However, DJ Akademiks interpreted that Rosenberg – as well as Ebro – are jealous of Charlamagne and Schulz. He brought up their radio rivalry and their differing levels of extracurricular success as reasons for this alleged disdain.

DJ Akademiks Calls Ebro & Peter Rosenberg "Salty" For Trashing Andrew Schulz's Kendrick Lamar Comments

"Kendrick calls out schulz for running down black women..." Peter Rosenberg had tweeted about the Andrew Schulz and Kendrick Lamar situation. "more specifically the dudes who let it happen unchecked ... schulz responds by saying 'oh cuz rappers are so pro women' .. Schulz is no different than Bill Oreilly.. acting like K dot is 2 live crew.. it is a nonsensical response and shows schulz doesnt actually like or understand hip hop... please hear me...not all white guys are built the same..for some of us black culture is not wacky fodder or a means to an end."

Meanwhile, DJ Akademiks also thinks that there's a double standard at play here, arguing so via his own beef with Saucy Santana. Ak thinks that the same people who laughed at Saucy's attacks against him are the same ones criticizing Andrew Schulz for his Kendrick Lamar jokes, which he characterized as a sign of hypocrisy. Nevertheless, as with all things in the Internet discourse, it's not quite that simple.

