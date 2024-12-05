Punch, Peter Rosenberg And More Bash Andrew Schulz's Kendrick Lamar Jokes

The jokes weren't well received.

Kendrick Lamar vs. Andrew Schulz is not a feud we saw coming. The former dissed white comedians who mock Black women on his new album, GNX. Many interpreted Schulz as the target of this general diss, including Schulz himself. He decided to make fun of Kendrick Lamar's size, and claim that he could easily sexually assault him if he wanted. The comedian also pointed out that the rapper has stood up for Black women despite co-signing controversial artists like Kodak Black and R. Kelly. To the surprise of absolutely nobody, the hip hop world piled on Schulz.

Punch, TDE President and Lamar's former label boss, got on Twitter to question the comedian's comments. He also alluded to the biased way he feels Andrew Schulz looks at rappers. "Wait," Punch tweeted. "I know as a Blackman [sic] who’s involved in Hip Hop Music, that we are a bit slow and don’t really understand sarcasm and humor. But did my guy say he want to sleep with Dot??." Andrew Schulz also got bashed by Peter Rosenberg. The Hot 97 host claimed that the comedian was operating in a vein not dissimilar to conservative commentator Bill O'Reilly.

Especially, in Rosenberg's opinion, when it came to the joke about hip hop being misogynistic. "Schulz is no different than Bill O' Reilly," the host opined. "Acting like K Dot is 2 live crew. [It] shows Schulz doesn't actually like or understand hip hop…" Peter Rosenberg also urged hip hop fans to not liken him to Schulz based on the color of their skin. "Not all white guys are built the same," he stated. "For some of us black culture is not wacky fodder or a means to an end." Rosenberg dubbed Shulz's take to be "painfully bad" and questioned why his affiliation with Charlamagne has given him the right to speak on hip hop culture.