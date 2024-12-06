Meek Mill Bashes Andrew Schulz Over Kendrick Lamar Assault Joke

The rapper supports K. Dot.

Meek Mill's music has not exactly been lighting up the world. The Philadelphia rapper's personal life has become more of a talking point than his music. His association with Diddy has led many to question what he knows about the disgraced mogul. Then there are his tweets, in which he tackles everything from the recent election to the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle. Meek Mill decided to chime in on the recent beef between Lamar and another opponent, comedian Andrew Schulz.

Andrew Schulz responded to an alleged diss from Kendrick Lamar's album with some aggressive jokes. He claimed that he could easily overpower Lamar by sexually assaulting him if he so chose. He also said that Lamar was a hypocrite for defending Black women while working with controversial abusers like R. Kelly and Kodak Black. Meek Mill was not a fan of these jokes. "White man saying they’ll rape black men openly is extreme," the rapper explained. "And then say it’s just a joke. Black manhood not a joke!" Meek Mill is familiar with Schulz's comedy material.

Read More: Meek Mill Suggests That Drake Is Off His Rocker Amid His Kendrick Lamar Lawsuits

Andrew Schulz Previously Targeted Meek Mill's Sexuality

He was actually targeted by Schulz due to his connection with Diddy. Which is something he addressed in his tweet. "I seen the same guys saying I was gay on his stand up," Meek Mill added. "My white friends like it’s a joke! We don’t joke like that in the black community at all." Meek may be critical of Schulz and his propensity for joking about Black celebrities. That said, the rapper took a much lighter approach to the jokes made at his expense in March.

"The first time I laughed at being gay," the rapper tweeted. "But don't wit me in real life I may swing lol." Meek Mill joins a long list of rappers and hip hop figures who have dissed Andrew Schulz for his K. Dot remarks. TDE President Punch was confused as to where the humor was in Schulz's joke. "Did my guy say he want to sleep with Dot??," he asked. Peter Rosenberg, meanwhile, ridiculed the comic for talking about topics he knows nothing about. "Acting like K Dot is 2 live crew," the Hot 97 host noted. "[It] shows Schulz doesn't actually like or understand hip hop…"