Charlamagne Tha God Admits To Disregarding Tyla’s Interview Requests: “I Have A Job To Do”

Charlamagne Tha God has confirmed Peter Rosenberg's suspicions.

Earlier this month, Tyla sat down for an interview with The Breakfast Club, which ultimately earned Charlamagne Tha God some backlash. At one point in the conversation, he asked the songstress about her identity as a South African “coloured” person. He was shut down right away. Her publicist made it clear that she wouldn't be answering any questions about that particular topic, prompting some viewers to accuse her of denying her Blackness. She later addressed this in a statement, clarifying that this was not at all her intention.

Peter Rosenberg was among the first to call Charlamagne out. He claimed that he made the interview "miserable" for both Tyla and her team. Moreover, he accused the personality of going through the list of questions she preferred not to be asked in the interview and asking each one anyway. He was obviously onto something, as Charlamagne has now confirmed that more or less, that's exactly what he did.

Charlamagne Tha God Discusses Tyla's Breakfast Club Interview

According to Charlamagne, Tyla's team previously asked him not to bring up Kai Cenat, her absence from Chris Brown's tour, a recent injury, comparisons to other artists, her dating life, or her racial identity. "I said to them, 'No,'" he revealed. He also claimed that at that point, it was up to them to either prepare Tyla for those topics to be brought up or just cancel the interview altogether.