Peter Rosenberg Slams Charlamagne Tha God For "Blindsiding" Tyla In Interview

GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 - Arrivals
Tyla arrives at the GQ Men of the Year Party 2023 at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Peter Rosenberg thinks Charlamagne Tha God made the experience "miserable" for Tyla.

It's no secret that Peter Rosenberg has his fair share of issues with Charlamagne Tha God, and now, that lengthy list includes The Breakfast Club host's recent interview with Tyla. Charlamagne sat down with the South African starlet earlier this week to discuss her career, viral moments, controversies, and more. Some felt as though he crossed the line when he asked about her identity as a South African “coloured” person. Her publicist hastily shut him down, so she refused to answer the question, which earned her some backlash in the end. Social media users began to accuse her of denying her Blackness, which she later had to address in a statement.

According to Rosenberg, however, he was well aware that she wouldn't be willing to discuss the topic. In a new clip, he calls Charlamagne a bully for asking Tyla questions that were off-limits. He also accuses him of intentionally "blindsiding" the songstress and making her uncomfortable.

Peter Rosenberg Calls Out Charlamagne Tha God For Making Tyla Uncomfortable On The Breakfast Club

According to Rosenberg, Tyla's team likely provided a list of topics that she'd prefer not to discuss in interviews. Instead of respecting this, Rosenberg claims that Charlamagne must have purposely gone down the list, hitting every single topic that wasn't approved. "It's a multitude of topics that he brought up that were on that list," Rosenberg explained. "If you see the video, he took pride in sticking it to the label, and he did that not worrying about how it made Tyla feel... Who is a young artist, who is already apprehensive and uncomfortable, and made this experience miserable."

"That's the kind of guy he is," he added. What do you think of Peter Rosenberg calling out Charlamagne Tha God for "blindsiding" Tyla on The Breakfast Club? Do you agree that Charlamagne was in the wrong or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

