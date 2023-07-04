Peter Rosenberg got into a heated exchange with a radio caller who had complained about Rosenberg being a Method Man fan. The caller, who identified himself as Greg, labeled the Wu-Tang Clan rapper a “thug.” The argument went down during an episode of the Michael Kay Show, earlier this week.

“I see this picture of Method Man in the background,” the caller said, referencing a poster of the rapper behind Rosenberg. “What’s that got to do with sports radio?” When Rosenberg asked what the caller’s issue was, he answered, “It just bothers me,” before calling Method Man a “thug.” He added: “You know his arrest record? I’m here for sports information.”

Peter Rosenberg Attends The “For Khadija” Premiere

Peter Rosenberg attends the "For Khadija" Premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 16, 2023, in New York City.

In response, Rosenberg got heated: “Greg, shut your mouth. Shut your st*pid, ignorant mouth. You know nothing about Method Man. He’s a thug? Shut your st*pid, racist mouth, Greg. How about that? Shut up. No more for you, Greg. Anyone who would look at a picture of Method Man and be offended, when you look up what he’s contributed to the world and you wanna call him a thug, you’re a racist piece of garbage.” Check out the clip below.

Peter Rosenberg Gets Into IT With A Caller

Did I go too hard or not hard enough?? https://t.co/IjXGj0ogVG — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) July 4, 2023

Later in the day, Rosenberg shared a clip of the incident on Twitter, asking fans whether he went hard enough. While discussing it with his followers, he further wrote: “He was offended so much by Method Man being my background that he could not talk about anything else…then he brought up a criminal record and called him a thug … im done playing games with these people … thats a racist .. lets accept it and move on.” One fan had complained about Rosenberg labeling the caller a “racist.”

