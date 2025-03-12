Andrew Schulz Reveals What Bothered Him The Most About Kendrick Lamar’s Apparent Diss

In November of last year, Kendrick Lamar unveiled his album GNX with zero warning, prompting all sorts of reactions from listeners. Many, for example, were quick to point out a reference to an unnamed white comedian on "Wacced Out Murals." They speculated that the Compton MC was referring to Andrew Schulz, who'd previously been called out for perpetuating negative stereotypes about Black women on his podcast.

“Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that’s law," Kendrick raps. While it's unconfirmed whether or not his words were actually a reference to Schulz, the personality quickly addressed the rumored jab. Unfortunately, however, his response earned him even more backlash. “He’s talking a lot of sh*t," he said. "But if it came down to it, I could put him on my lap, feed him a bottle, and make love to him if I wanted to.”

Andrew Schulz Kendrick Lamar Controversy

His remarks sparked outrage, with most agreeing that he crossed a line by implying sexual assault. People like Tony Yayo, Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr., and more put him on blast. During his recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, Schulz addressed all of this, revealing that it wasn't even Kendrick's apparent reference to him that bothered him. Instead, he said it was the lines that came after. "I know propaganda work for them, and f*ck whoever that's close to them," Kendrick raps. "The n***as that coon, the n***as that bein' groomed, slide on both of them."