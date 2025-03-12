Andrew Schulz Reveals What Bothered Him The Most About Kendrick Lamar’s Apparent Diss

BY Caroline Fisher 542 Views
Andrew Schulz Kendrick Lamar Apparent Diss Hip Hop News
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 19: Andrew Schulz is seen, outside Louis Vuitton, during the Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall Winter 2023 2024 : Day Three on January 19, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
In November, Andrew Schulz joked about being able to sexually assault Kendrick Lamar, prompting public outrage.

In November of last year, Kendrick Lamar unveiled his album GNX with zero warning, prompting all sorts of reactions from listeners. Many, for example, were quick to point out a reference to an unnamed white comedian on "Wacced Out Murals." They speculated that the Compton MC was referring to Andrew Schulz, who'd previously been called out for perpetuating negative stereotypes about Black women on his podcast.

“Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that’s law," Kendrick raps. While it's unconfirmed whether or not his words were actually a reference to Schulz, the personality quickly addressed the rumored jab. Unfortunately, however, his response earned him even more backlash. “He’s talking a lot of sh*t," he said. "But if it came down to it, I could put him on my lap, feed him a bottle, and make love to him if I wanted to.”

Andrew Schulz Kendrick Lamar Controversy

His remarks sparked outrage, with most agreeing that he crossed a line by implying sexual assault. People like Tony Yayo, Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr., and more put him on blast. During his recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, Schulz addressed all of this, revealing that it wasn't even Kendrick's apparent reference to him that bothered him. Instead, he said it was the lines that came after. "I know propaganda work for them, and f*ck whoever that's close to them," Kendrick raps. "The n***as that coon, the n***as that bein' groomed, slide on both of them."

"A lot of people interpreted that as he was talking to Charlamagne and Alexx Media who I do the podcast with," Schulz explained. "Now to me the word 'slide' has implications of violence. So if you're calling violence on my friends, you're gonna probably hear something back from me. I care deeply about these people, and you're the biggest rapper in the world, and you never know what your fans might do."

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
