Kendrick Lamar Has Fans Critiquing His Pull-Up Form After Viral Public Workout

BY Cole Blake 2.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar looks to be getting in shape ahead of his upcoming, "Grand National Tour," which he's co-headlining alongside SZA.

Kendrick Lamar was spotted doing a series of pull-ups while working out in California, this week. A video of him getting some reps in at an outdoor park surfaced on social media on Monday. In turn, fans have been having all sorts of reactions to the GNX rapper getting in shape.

"Something Drake would never be able to do. People love Kendrick here in Cali," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Others critiqued his form, such as one fan who wrote: "Form was sus, but he banged em out. I hope to run into Dot at the park one day, imma challenge him to a race lol." The video isn't the first time Lamar has done a workout in public. Drake famously titled one of his diss tracks toward him "Push Ups," in reference to one viral clip from 2023. "Drop and give me fifty," he rapped on the chorus.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Gets In Workout At A Public Park In IG Video

Kendrick Lamar & SZA's Tour Dates

The video of Kendrick Lamar doing pull-ups comes as he is preparing to embark on the Grand National Tour alongside his frequent collaborator, SZA. They'll be kicking off the run of 39 shows in Minneapolis, Minnesota in April and will continue performing together through August, when they'll wrap up in Stockholm, Sweden. Prior to the tour, they both performed together at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. They also collaborated on "Luther" off of GNX. That song has been dominating the charts in recent months, spending three separate weeks at the top spot on the US Billboard Hot 100.

In other news, Andrew Schulz made headlines for discussing his beef with Kendrick Lamar, earlier this week. Appearing on The Breakfast Club, he defended his controversial jokes about being able to sexually assault the rapper who dissed him on "wacced out murals." He explained: "‘Slide on both of them.’ What does ‘slide’ mean to y’all? If you say kill my friends, everything after that is fine. You took it there…"

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Photo Dumps Current Vibes On His Finsta

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Flagrant 2: No Easy Buckets With Andrew Schulz, Akaash Singh &amp; Kazeem Famuyide Pop Culture Andrew Schulz Refuses To Back Down From Kendrick Lamar Amid Criticism Of His Sexual Assault Jokes 1044
Sacramento Kings v Toronto Raptors Music Drake Fails To Dethrone Kendrick Lamar On The Billboard Hot 100 1294
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA Dethrone Drake As "Luther" Ascends To No. 1 On Apple Music 3.0K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Kendrick Lamar's "Squabble Up" Leads A Dominate Debut For "GNX" On The Billboard Hot 100 2.3K