Kendrick Lamar Has Fans Critiquing His Pull-Up Form After Viral Public Workout

Kendrick Lamar was spotted doing a series of pull-ups while working out in California, this week. A video of him getting some reps in at an outdoor park surfaced on social media on Monday. In turn, fans have been having all sorts of reactions to the GNX rapper getting in shape.

"Something Drake would never be able to do. People love Kendrick here in Cali," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Others critiqued his form, such as one fan who wrote: "Form was sus, but he banged em out. I hope to run into Dot at the park one day, imma challenge him to a race lol." The video isn't the first time Lamar has done a workout in public. Drake famously titled one of his diss tracks toward him "Push Ups," in reference to one viral clip from 2023. "Drop and give me fifty," he rapped on the chorus.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Gets In Workout At A Public Park In IG Video

The video of Kendrick Lamar doing pull-ups comes as he is preparing to embark on the Grand National Tour alongside his frequent collaborator, SZA. They'll be kicking off the run of 39 shows in Minneapolis, Minnesota in April and will continue performing together through August, when they'll wrap up in Stockholm, Sweden. Prior to the tour, they both performed together at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. They also collaborated on "Luther" off of GNX. That song has been dominating the charts in recent months, spending three separate weeks at the top spot on the US Billboard Hot 100.