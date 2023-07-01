Kendrick Lamar Gets In Workout At A Public Park In IG Video

Kendrick Lamar shared a video of himself working out at a public park on Instagram, Wednesday. The renowned rapper performed a series of pushups and pullups while listening to Con Funk Shun’s “Straight from the Heart.” Lamar posted the video to his “jojoruski” Instagram page.

While Lamar didn’t provide a caption for the clip, his fans left plenty of comments. “Imagine you bring your kid to the playground and fuckin Kendrick Lamar is training there,” one wrote. Another joked: “Oh so this is why we gonna be waiting another five years for the next album.”

Kendrick Lamar At Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 04: Kendrick Lamar attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

While the fan joked about the infrequency of releases from Lamar, Dr. Dre recently explained that fans’ willingness to be patient with his music is a sign of his true artistry. Appearing on Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart talk show on Peacock, Dre explained his reasoning while refusing to take credit for Lamar’s success.

“I can’t take credit for Kendrick Lamar,” he said on the show, adding that he “is a real motherfuckin’ artist, the true definition of the word. The only thing I can take credit for is opening the door for him because he’s done everything himself — him and [his manager] Dave Free… Some artists feel like, ‘I have to do something all the time so I won’t be forgotten.’ That’s not him. He can disappear and come back with something that’s shocking, that’s amazing and everyone’s gonna tune in and listen.”

Lamar released his latest project, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, last year. It was his first solo studio album since 2017’s Damn. The album received rave reviews and Lamar embarked on what would become the highest-grossing rap tour of all time to promote it.

