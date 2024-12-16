50 Cent Confronts Andrew Schulz For Making Insensitive Kendrick Lamar Jokes

CFL: Canadian Football League-Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions
Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Rapper 50 Cent during pre-game of the game between the BC Lions and the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Fif had some positive words for Schulz, though.

Andrew Schulz somehow became a key narrative of Kendrick Lamar's GNX, or at least, that's what his reaction to a presumed diss on "wacced out murals" became. Moreover, for those unaware, the comedian joked on his Flagrant podcast about "making love" to Kendrick and that there was nothing the Compton rapper could do to stop it. The show's most recent guest was 50 Cent, who chose to ask Schulz about these comments. The New York stand-up comic joked that his response was taken too aggressively, whereas 50 faked an apology to the camera for "misinterpreting" what Schulz had said before.

"I'm a fan of your work. But I don't understand what got into you that made you say you was going to f**k Kendrick," 50 Cent told Andrew Schulz about the Kendrick Lamar situation. "[...] Look, I follow comedic culture. I watch the comedians. I enjoy them on another level. What I appreciate about it is they are invincible. When I watch them, I look and I go, 'There's no point that you could do something that actually damages what they developed, what they built.' Like, Katt Williams can fight a 15-year-old kid that's his height. And not do so well, right? [...] But it does no damage to Katt Williams, he's still that guy.

50 Cent Asks Andrew Schulz About Kendrick Lamar Jokes

"I was watching Jamie Foxx's new piece, right?" 50 Cent continued his comments about Andrew Schulz and Kendrick Lamar. "And he mentioned Katt in it. To me, it meant that he had to be relevant enough for Jamie to include him. And I don't know, like, I want to laugh. If Andrew's going to do something, my mind is prepared, I'm conditioned to laugh. I'm waiting for the punchline. It's going to come. And I'm usually never let down. Jamie's show, that s**t put me on a rollercoaster. He went to a place that I was, like, 'Oh... Man.' Like, my eyes was emotional."

With all this in mind, we doubt we will hear the end of the Andrew Schulz and Kendrick Lamar saga anytime soon. Whether it's 50 Cent giving another take or the rest of the hip-hop world debating it and reacting to it, it makes for a whole lot of stand-up material.

