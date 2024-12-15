Andrew Schulz Labels Kendrick Lamar The "Taylor Swift" Of Hip-Hop & Claims His Team Reached Out To Charlamagne

Andrew Schulz is continuing to go off on Kendrick Lamar.

Andrew Schulz has attempted to set the record straight about his feud with Kendrick Lamar. Speaking about the rapper during the latest episode of his The Brilliant Idiots podcast with Charlamagne Tha God, he compared him to Taylor Swift. Schulz also revealed that Lamar's team allegedly contacted Charlemagne about the diss on his GNX track, "wacced out murals."

"Kendrick really is the Taylor Swift of hip-hop," Schulz began. "No matter what he does, he's still the victim. You know how Taylor is always the victim? She's the biggest in music in history, yet she's a victim to the label, she's a victim to Scooter [Braun], she's a victim to her boyfriends. Yet, she's still the biggest in the world. Somehow Kendrick is the victim here." From there, he explained his interpretation of "wacced out murals" to be that Lamar was also dissing Schulz's friends, primarily Charlamange and his other co-hosts, although Charlamagne disagreed.

Read More: ScHoolBoy Q Hilariously Dismisses Andrew Schulz As Kendrick Lamar Feud Intensifies

Andrew Schulz Hosts "The Brilliant Idiots" Live With Charlamagne

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz perform at Highline Ballroom on September 30, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

After the release of "wacced out murals," Schulz went on a fiery rant about being able to rape Lamar. Continuing to explain the timeline of events, he added: "So, Kendrick's people reached out to you to try to clarify. They're like, 'Oh, we didn't want say-- we came to you and people are thinking this.' They're doing their little due diligence with you right? But, nobody else knows that. They think it's you. They think it's you. And, y'all get death threats. I'm getting death threats and they're posting pictures of my little kid. I haven't said anything. I'm filming my special." He went on to then justify his wild rant by arguing that the rapper's alleged fans on the internet already crossed a line.

Andrew Schulz Speaks On Kendrick Lamar Yet Again

In turn, Schulz suggested that the near-universal backlash to his rant was hypocritical. Check out Andrew Schulz's latest remarks on Kendrick Lamar below.