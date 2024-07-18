Drake Takes To His IG Story Amid ScHoolboy Q Toronto Show Cancellation

Was Drake at fault here?

Drake was thrust into the news on Wednesday night thanks to a situation involving ScHoolboy Q. Overall, it all had to do with the fact that the artist had his show in Toronto completely canceled. It was a bit of a surprising turn of events, although Q blamed it on Canadian police. Moreover, there was an insinuation that OVO had something to do with it and that all TDE artists are being blacklisted from the city. Needless to say, theories about the Kendrick Lamar beef were running amock.

ScHoolboy Q spoke about the situation on Twitter and even had a bit of a back-and-forth with DJ Akademiks about the whole thing. During the middle of the night, Drake took to his Instagram story, where he may or may not have offered his commentary on the situation. Below, you can see that he simply posted a photo of himself with a t-shirt that says "Free Yayo." As for the actual Q situation, there was no direct response.

Drake Wants To "Free Yayo"

In the replies to NFR Podcast, some fans found this IG story to be incredibly petty. However, others noted that this is a reference to the shirt Eminem once wore at the Grammys in support of fellow artist, Tony Yayo. Overall, it is a pretty cool nod that shows that Drake is tapped in, the recent criticisms against him. Either way, this situation with ScHoolboy Q is rife with speculation, and only time will tell how this all shakes out.

Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Drake had anything to do with ScHoolboy Q getting his show shut down? Will this happen to more TDE artists in the future? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.