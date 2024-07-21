ScHoolboy Q Endures Another Concert Cancelation

Wonderfront Music &amp; Arts Festival
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Schoolboy Q performs during the Wonderfront Music &amp; Arts festival at Seaport Village on November 20, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
ScHoolboy Q can't catch a break.

ScHoolboy Q has had to postpone his concert in Chicago that was set for Saturday night after numerous airlines were affected by the CrowdStrike/Microsoft outage. Devin Malik, who is on the schedule to open for Q at the show, explained the postponement in a post on Instagram. "No plane in cali could get us to chicago in time forced us to move it a couple days up. See yall there," Malik wrote.

After the announcement, Q wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "BraH" with a facepalming emoji. It's the second time this has happened, after his concert in Toronto, Canada was scrapped due to safety concerns. At the time, he theorized on social media that Drake, who has been beefing with Kendrick Lamar, set up the cancelation.

ScHoolboy Q Performs During Dreamville Music Festival

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 06: Schoolboy Q performs during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 06, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

In response to the latest news, fans on X emphasized with Q. "Bros having the worst week," one user wrote. Another added: "Just drove 6 hrs from northern michigan to come see the show tonight …. now its cancelled. idek what to think or do." Drake fans trolled Q over the situation. "Is this Drake fault? You aren’t saying someone in Chi going to get hurt…" one wrote. "You not going to apologize for causing unnecessary drama spreading more lies but stop blaming ppl not involved when things fall through on your end. Place the blame where it belongs, on those responsible."

ScHoolboy Q Reacts To Concert Cancelation

After complaining online about the Toronto show's cancelation, Q wrote: “Nvm tHis sH*t [lowkey] Hilarious… Iono wHy dot [Lamar] put me in tHat f*cking video," referring to Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track. Be on the lookout for further updates on ScHoolboy Q as well as Drake and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

