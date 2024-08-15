Why Fans Think Drake Will Reference "Top Gun" On His Upcoming Project

Drake's back on his movie grind.

Drake has been throwing out lots of feelers. The rapper dropped three new songs as part of his "100 Gigs" release. It's obvious that he's got something else coming, though. The 6 God never goes very long without dropping a new project. The going theory among Drake fans is that whatever he has in store for his next album, it will contain a reference to the Top Gun character Iceman. Several people have noticed that Drizzy has been leaving clues relating to the film on his plot twist burner account.

There's a couple reasons why the Iceman theory holds weight. For one, Drake has repeatedly posted pics of the Kimi Räikkönen on his aforementioned burner. Kimi Räikkönen is the most successful Finnish Formula One driver in history, and one of the most revered racers of his generation. His nickname? You guessed it: "Iceman." Drake hammered home the Iceman obsession on August 14, when he posted an actual screenshot from Top Gun. No caption or additional context, just an extreme close up of actor Val KIlmer as Iceman.

Drake Keeps Posting Photos Of Iceman On Instagram

Drake has a track record of posting movie scenes on Instagram. He employed this tactic multiple times during the Kendrick Lamar battle. He posted a scene from the romantic comedy 10 Things I Hate About You as a means of clowning Lamar's "Euphoria" diss. The rapper then dropped a scene from the Denzel Washington action film The Equalizer 2. In the scene, Washington's character discovers that one of his friends has betrayed him. He then announces his plans to "kill each and every one" of his enemies. Not subtle, and unfortunately for Drake, not prophetic either. The point still stands: the boy loves his movies.

The concept of Iceman, a character known for being cool under pressure, is something Drake has been trying to emulate since the Lamar battle. The rapper's frequent collaborator, Gordo, told People that the rapper has been "happy as sh*t" since the battle ended. Lil Yachty echoed the sentiment during a recent appearance on the Flagrant podcast. "I talked to him and that sh*t didn’t bother him," Yachty explained to the hosts. "As it shouldn’t — he’s the f*king guy. If I had $700 million you couldn’t talk to me either." If internet sleuths are right, than the 6 God will use Iceman to initiate a new era.