top gun
- Pop CultureTom Cruise Net Worth 2023: What Is The Hollywood Megastar Worth?Explore Tom Cruise's journey to a staggering net worth in 2023, his blockbuster hits, and influential legacy in Hollywood.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureTom Cruise Returns As Maverick In New "Top Gun" TrailerThe sequel to Tony Scott's 1986 classic has nearly arrived.By Hayley Hynes
- Movies"Top Gun: Maverick," "Jackass Forever" & "Mission Impossible 7" Delayed AgainSeveral movies from Paramount Pictures have received major delays.By Joshua Robinson
- MoviesTom Cruise Is Back In Action In New “Top Gun: Maverick” Trailer: WatchWatch the official trailer for "Top Gun: Maverick."By Kevin Goddard
- SongsDe'Wayne Jackson Arrives With New "Top Gun" SingleDe'Wayne Jackson returns with a new track.By Milca P.
- Movies"Top Gun: Maverick" Debuts Its First Trailer"Top Gun" is back!By Cole Blake
- Entertainment"Top Gun: Maverick" Adds John Hamm & Ed Harris"Top Gun" adds top talent. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMiles Teller Joins Tom Cruise In "Top Gun: Maverick"Teller will play Goose's son. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentVal Kilmer Set To Return As "Iceman" In "Top Gun 2" With Tom CruiseIceman and Maverick are back. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentTom Cruise Shares First "Top Gun" Sequel Photo“I feel the need, the need for speed.” By Karlton Jahmal