Polo G Declares The Best Song From The Kendrick Lamar And Drake Battle

It's truly the song of the summer.

In a new interview with DJ Akademiks, Polo G was asked for his thoughts on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle. The battle, which ended between the rappers in May, still rages on today through their respective fanbases. The climactic track, "Not Like Us," turned into a victory lap for Lamar, who created one of the most popular songs of 2024.

Polo G did not want to pick sides or a winner. Akademiks changed his line of questioning, instead asking for his favorite song from the battle. Polo settled on "Not Like Us," becoming the latest rapper to praise the track in the last few months. Akademiks, who has often been critical of Kendrick Lamar, could not deny the track's success. He called it a "bop," which is more praise than he usually reserves for Lamar's music.

Polo G Praises "Not Like Us"

"Not Like Us" has been a massive success for Kendrick Lamar. It was his first #1 single since "HUMBLE." from his 2017 album, DAMN. The track recently passed 650 million Spotify streams, becoming the most-streamed diss track on the platform. Earlier this month, it received the first of what will probably be many award nominations, getting a nod at the VMAs for Song of the Year. It's become such a big track that Michael Rubin had to ban it from his Fourth of July party because Drake attended the festivities.