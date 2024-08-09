Polo G Drops Heartfelt "Hood Poet" Album After A Three Year Absence

Yes, it was worth the wait.

Polo G has been through it. The rapper's music has always had a contemplative feel to it, but the events of the last few years had doubled it. Polo G has opened up about his decision to step out of the spotlight and get sober, which has resulted in Hood Poet being delayed multiple times. Well, we finally have it. The anticipated fourth album by Polo G is here, and we're happy to say it was worth the wait. It not only lays any claims to rest that the rapper has lost it, it might just be his most focused release yet. Hood Poet evokes previously untapped depth, and the album lives up to its weighty title.

There's not a lot of joy on here, but Polo G does an exemplary job of exploring darker spaces. "Detox" breaks down his dire struggle to get sober, while "Darkside" gives the rapper ample room to wax poetic about his past. Thankfully, the guest features buy into the album's themes. Lil Durk sounds impassioned as ever on the standout single "We Uh Shoot." 42 Dugg, meanwhile, delivers a particularly gritty verse on "Only Gang." Polo G really gets in his bag on the album's solo songs, though. "Thorns" and "Distraction" are driven by the tension between slow tempos and Polo G's propulsive flow. The best example of this is the single "Angels In the Sky." It not only boasts one of the best beats, but one of the rapper's catchiest hooks to date. We're glad Polo G took his time with this one.

Hood Poet tracklist: