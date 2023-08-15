Polo G Sports Elaborate New Chain And Announces Next Album

Polo G has officially confirmed when fans will be able to hear his next album. The “Pop Out” rapper last dropped a new album in 2021 with the highly successful Hall Of Fame. The album had an elaborate and incredibly impressive feature list. The Kid LAROI, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Scorey, G Herbo, Rod Wave, DaBaby, Young Thug, Roddy Rich, Nicki Minaj, Pop Smoke, and Fivio Foreign round out the stacked tracklist. The project spawned hit songs like “RAPSTAR” and “Epidemic,” and it left fans eagerly awaiting a follow-up.

Now, in a new YouTube livestream Polo G shared some plenty of information with fans. First, he revealed that his upcoming fourth album is going to be called Hood Poet but that wasn’t all he announced. He also confirmed to fans when they’ll be able to hear the album. Hood Poet will officially drop on September 15, exactly one month from today. Throughout the rest of the livestream, they played previews of some songs that will appear on the album.

Polo G’s New “Hood Poet” Chain

Polo G also showed off an amazing new chain he had made to commemorate the album’s release. The weighty blue piece features a series of elaborate blue heart designs alongside the name of the album. In the caption, he once again makes reference to the album’s impending release. “#HP Loading” the caption of the picture reads.

The news comes after rumors had been swirling of Polo G’s return for weeks. Fans first realized they could be in for new music soon when lyric posters began to pop up all over social media. Eagle-eyed fans quickly connected the posters to an album title teased by Polo in a music video earlier this year. When the rapper announced this upcoming livestream, many fans already knew what to expect. Thankfully, the reveal of his extremely elaborate new chain and the previews of various songs served as the surprises they were hoping for. What do you think of Polo G’s new chain and the announcement of his new album? Let us know in the comment section below.

