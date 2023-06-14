Dillon Brooks thought himself to be Icarus. The Memphis Grizzlies’ defensive backbone soared on his trash talk and backcourt capability in the team’s first-round matchup with the Lakers. However, much like Icarus, he flew too close to the sun and tumbled into obscurity. Much has been said about Brooks’ attempted beef with LeBron, as well as his underwhelming performance in the Grizzlies’ early playoff exit. The Grizzlies lost in six, with star Ja Morant also missing for several games of the series.

Meanwhile, Polo G is currently on a media blitz ahead of the release of his new album, 1300×808 (Hood Poet). As part of his campaign, the Chicago-born rapper stopped by Power 106 for a quick interview. During this, the rapper dropped a freestyle of Ja Rule’s 2004 classic “New York”, in which he took the opportunity to dunk on the Grizzlies player. “Just trying to be different,” Polo G told Justin Credible. “I fuck with New York though. I love New York,” he said when asked why he chose that track to freestyle on.

Polo G Drops Dillon Brooks Diss

While freestyling on the iconic track, Polo G made reference to Brooks and his subpar playoff play. “If he a lame like Dillon Brooks, I take him straight off the roster,” Polo G said during his set. Brooks averaged 10.5 points, 3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists during the six-game series against the Lakers. Furthermore, he shot 31.2% and 23.8% from three. By comparison, he averaged a line of 14.6/3.3/2.6 during the regular season. Much was made of the poor three-point shooting, as much of it came on wide-open looks.

However, his playoff performance was not the end of Brooks’ woes. According to multiple reports, Brooks will not be back with the Grizzlies “under any circumstances” next year. While still young and defensively talented, it remains unclear what the market for Brooks will look like. After talking a big game, he failed on the most public stage possible. Furthermore, his insistence to try and stir beef or drama while struggling so dramatically is also going to make him a hard sell to many execs. Follow all the latest music and sports news here at HotNewHipHop.

