Diplo Recruits Polo G & Jessie Murph For A “Heartbroken” New Single

What sounds like it should be a banger of a track actually resulted in a welcome change of pace. Moreover, Diplo just released his new single “Heartbroken” featuring Polo G and Jessie Murph, complete with its own music video, as well. While that lineup suggests that the EDM-centered producer, the Chicago MC, and the TikTok star cooked up a dance bop, they actually crafted a country-leaning ballad. For those who were expecting the former, we still suggest you give this track a listen, as you might find treasure regardless. With tender acoustic guitars, atmospheric background vocals, and faint synth pads, this is a chilled-out but melancholy tune.

Furthermore, the production and vocal chorus melody is what pulls “Heartbroken” to that country side. The relatively slow-tempo composition lends itself well to tales of, to put it frankly, heartbreak. However, it takes a different context as the song goes on, because it’s actually about how a partner helps another get through those emotions. Soft piano chords also accentuate the melodrama in the song in a compelling way, making it sound a bit more full and dynamic. Maybe we’ll see these artist tap back into this sonic pallet another time, and with Polo G recently dropping a freestyle, perhaps he’s gearing up to more releases soon.

Read More: Polo G Reveals That Juice WRLD’s Death Made Him Stop Taking Percocet

Diplo’s “Heartbroken” With Polo G & Jessie Murph: Watch The Music Video

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old rapper is also getting more involved with his label, Only Dreamers Achieve. Recently, he revealed the surprising story behind one of his recent signees, CNN Mikey. With more curation and leadership surely on the way from Polo, whether from a music release or label management standpoint, let this track relax you before more heat is on the way. If you haven’t heard “Heartbroken” yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and check out some notable bars below. Also, peep the music video above and stay up to date on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Polo G, Diplo, and Jessie Murph.

Quotable Lyrics

My Cinderella, no questionin’, this s**t forever,

Pain in written letters, sheddin’ tears while we sit together,

Forget the pressure, know our love hard, I’m sick of lectures,

Stuck in rain storms, I could get used to this different weather

Read More: Polo G Brags About Not Needing Secuity