heartbroken
- SongsDiplo Recruits Polo G & Jessie Murph For A "Heartbroken" New SingleThe Chicago MC gets into his country-tinged bag on this track.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Movies"Suicide Squad" Director David Ayer's "Heart Breaks" For Jared Leto's Joker"Suicide Squad" writer and director, David Ayer, confessed that his "heart breaks" for Jared Leto because of how misunderstood his portrayal of the Joker was.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureJack Nicholson Mourns The Death Of Kobe Bryant In Rare Interview"There's a big hole in the wall" - Jack Nicholson.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentKit Harrington Claims Final "Game Of Thrones" Season "Broke Everyone"Kit Harrington's time on "Game Of Thrones" is coming to an end.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMissy Elliott & Timbaland Sued By Songwriter Over Aaliyah Royalties: ReportTerry Williams claims he penned Aaliyah's "Heartbroken" and was never compensated for it.By Aron A.
- MusicTinashe Talks Ben Simmons Breakup: "I Was In Love & I Got Hurt"Tinashe shares her truth. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Sons of Anarchy's" David Labrava Devastated Following Teenage Son's SuicideThe actor is devastated following his tremendous loss. By David Saric