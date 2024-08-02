Polo G Reunites With Lil Durk For "We Uh Shoot" Single Off Upcoming Album

"HOOD POET" is out August 9.

It's clear that Polo G has been dealing with a lot mentally speaking over the last couple of years. In a recent interview with Kurrco, the Chicago, Illinois native kept it a buck about how superstardom was something he wasn't really ready for. "I feel like I took a three-year break after being scorching hot", he began. Later in the talk, he cited that same break was equally as challenging because he loves he what does so much at the same time. "That s*** really f***ed with my mental, a lot", he added. However, Polo G is officially ready to reinstate himself and remind everyone who he is with "We Uh Shoot".

This is just one slice of the pie, as the "Martin & Gina" rapper and singer is ending the album drought next Friday. To follow up on 2021's Hall of Fame, he will finally be delivering the highly teased and awaited HOOD POET. Polo G announced the August 9 release date a couple of days ago on Instagram, along with the stacked feature list that includes Future, GloRilla, 42 Dugg, Offset, Lil Durk, and more. The latter is featured on "We Uh Shoot", an aggressive gun-toting track. Similarly, Polo G is shelving out a lot of money for this album to sound crisp because Allen Ritter, Southside and TM88 are all credited producers on this single. Give the record a spin with the link below.

"We Uh Shoot"- Polo G & Lil Durk

