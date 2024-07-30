Polo G Announces New Album, "Hood Poet," With Star-Studded Feature List

Polo G has new music coming next month.

Polo G has confirmed that his next album will be titled, Hood Poet, and is dropping on August 9. He made the announcement in a post on Instagram, Tuesday. "The Wait Finally Over," he wrote in the caption. Ahead of the release date, he'll be sharing the next single from the tracklist, "We Uh Shoot." with Lil Durk on this Friday. It's among several collaborations with top artists to land on the project. Polo will also work with Future, GloRilla, 42 Dugg, Offset, The Kid LAROI, Lil Durk, G Herbo, Hunxho, and Fridayy. He described them as his "co-stars" in the album announcement.

While plenty of fans in the comments section of Polo's announcement were excited about the project, others did have concerns. "We all know you gonna delay again bro don’t lie," one top response reads. Another user asks: "Bro how is there no tjay?" Some fans theorized that will be coming on a deluxe version of the album.

Polo G Performs On The "One Big Party Tour" In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 13: Rapper Polo G performs during Future & Friends "One Big Party Tour" at Spectrum Center on January 13, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The new project will be Polo's first full-length studio effort since dropping Hall of Fame in 2021. That album debuted atop the Billboard 200, after earning 143,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. It also spawned his first number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100, "Rapstar."

Polo G Announces New Album