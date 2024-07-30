Polo G Announces New Album, "Hood Poet," With Star-Studded Feature List

BYCole Blake463 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ruisrock Festival 2022
TURKU, FINLAND - JULY 09: Polo G performs at Ruisrock Festival on July 9, 2022 in Turku, Finland. (Photo by Venla Shalin/Redferns)
Polo G has new music coming next month.

Polo G has confirmed that his next album will be titled, Hood Poet, and is dropping on August 9. He made the announcement in a post on Instagram, Tuesday. "The Wait Finally Over," he wrote in the caption. Ahead of the release date, he'll be sharing the next single from the tracklist, "We Uh Shoot." with Lil Durk on this Friday. It's among several collaborations with top artists to land on the project. Polo will also work with Future, GloRilla, 42 Dugg, Offset, The Kid LAROI, Lil Durk, G Herbo, Hunxho, and Fridayy. He described them as his "co-stars" in the album announcement.

While plenty of fans in the comments section of Polo's announcement were excited about the project, others did have concerns. "We all know you gonna delay again bro don’t lie," one top response reads. Another user asks: "Bro how is there no tjay?" Some fans theorized that will be coming on a deluxe version of the album.

Read More: Polo G's Entourage Attempts To Block Photographers As He Leaves NYC Courtroom

Polo G Performs On The "One Big Party Tour" In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 13: Rapper Polo G performs during Future & Friends "One Big Party Tour" at Spectrum Center on January 13, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The new project will be Polo's first full-length studio effort since dropping Hall of Fame in 2021. That album debuted atop the Billboard 200, after earning 143,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. It also spawned his first number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100, "Rapstar."

Polo G Announces New Album

Polo has been teasing the release of Hood Poet since 2022 when he teamed up with YouTuber Kai Cenat for an announcement trailer. He dropped the first single, "Distraction," in June of that year. He ended up in legal trouble in August of 2023, leading to a significant delay. Be on the lookout for further updates on Polo G on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Polo G Gets Reflective On Hard-Hitting Single "Angels In The Sky"

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...