Polo G Gets Reflective On Hard-Hitting Single "Angels In The Sky"

Polo plays to his strengths on his new song.

Polo G makes somber music. The rapper sounds grim even when he's making a viral hit like "Martin & Gina" or a party anthem like "Flex." Part of it is his inflection, but the other part is perspective. Polo has been through a lot over the years. He nearly overdosed on fentanyl in 2019, and he's been arrested on multiple occasions during the 2020s. These experiences come through in his songs, and "Angels In the Sky" is proof that when Polo G is on his game, few make trap music with as much authenticity.

"Angels In the Sky" doesn't sound all that different from Polo's previous single, "Barely Holdin' On," but when nothing is broken, there's nothing to fix. There's more of an emphasis on melody in "Barely Holdin' On" than there is on "Angels In the Sky," and the latter actually benefits from the straightforward delivery. The song opens with an ominous, echoed loop before launching into a hard-hitting soundscape for Polo G's bars. It would be an understatement to call the rapper's lyrics intense. "And I can't reveal the way I really feel, it's hard to try. Heard the opps, they want me dead because I'm dissin', tellin' lies," he raps. "Feeling mutual, stuff bullets in that SIG and let it fly. Execute him, headshot, knock his brains up out his eye."

Polo G Rhymes About His Personal Struggles

The chorus of the song speaks to Polo G's struggle to express himself. "Lot of sh*t I'm goin' through, no, they don't understand," he raps, with a more melodic cadence. "I was walkin' through the trenches with my gun in hand. I know losses come with the gang, but that wasn't the plan." The severeness of the beat and the lyrics and compounded by the excellent music video. The rapper is depicted wearing a hospital gown, and watching a TV in what appears to be a locked room. The viewer is then shown images of him being questioned by the police, overdosing on pills, and being overwhelmed with adoring fans. The new Polo G album is not going to be an easy listen, but it's definitely going to be impactful.

What are your thoughts on "Angels In the Sky" by Polo G? Is this his best single yet? Do you like it more than "Barely Holdin' On"? Are you excited for Polo's comeback album? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Polo G. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics: