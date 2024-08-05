Polo G Breaks Silence On His Mother Shooting At His Sister

Polo G hopes to fix the issues between his mother and his sister.

June 21, a video surfaced on social media allegedly showing Polo G's mother, Stacia Mac, shooting a gun at her daughter, Leilani In the viral clip, a gunshot rings off and Stacia is extremely upset as she is marching out of her mansion with what appears to be a gun in her hand. Stacia is yelling, "Get off my s**t. You tough b**ch. You tough b**ch," while chasing her daughter. Another gunshot rings off and screams from a woman, presumably her daughter, are heard. Stacia then walks back into her home, still visibly upset.

Polo G addressed the video in a new interview with The Breakfast Club, saying that he will always intervene in situations like that because he does not want to see things "go too far." That prompted jokes from Charlamagne, who pointed out that they were already fighting and shooting at each other. He remarked that since Polo G is from Chicago, his definition of "too far" is different from everyone else's, which Polo laughed at.

Polo G Speaks About His Sister's And Mother's Relationship On The Breakfast Club

Shortly after the video surfaced on Instagram, Polo G's mother claimed that Leilani had a manic episode that night. She added that she fired shots because she wanted her off the property immediately. Leilani claimed that her mother was "jealous" of her and "wants to be a thug." Polo G is in the middle of a difficult situation, one that Breakfast Club co-host DJ Envy asked if he started working to help resolve. He responded by saying he wants to help the two of them put their issues aside. At the same time, he also wants to "let it breathe" before attempting to do so.