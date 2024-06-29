Polo G's Mother Defends Filing For Restraining Order Against Her Daughter After Viral Shooting

Leeds Festival 2022 - Day 2
Polo G performs on Main Stage East on Day 2 of Leeds Festival on August 27, 2022 in Leeds, England.
Stacia Mac is taking legal action against her daughter.

Polo G's family drama has escalated with his mother, Stacia Mac, officially filing a domestic violence restraining order against her own daughter, Leilani. The move comes after a climatic incident back in April when the two came to blows. Mac claims Leilani returned home intoxicated after Easter and began attacking her inside her bedroom and breaking other property throughout the home. As tensions rose, Mac says she needed to use a gun to protect herself. A security camera captured the moment of the shooting in a video that went viral on social media afterward.

In a statement Mac posted on her Instagram Story, on Saturday, she admitted the clip is "distressing," but argued: "Stacia Mac found herself in a position no one should ever face: having to defend her home and loved ones, especially from someone she deeply cares about. For months before this incident, Stacia was desperately trying to get help for her daughter, Leilani. She reached out to family and friends, seeking their support and urging them to join her in getting Leilani the professional care she needed. Tragically, her pleas went unheard, and Leilani's mental health continued to decline, leading to increasingly erratic and ultimately violent behavior."

Polo G Performs On Future & Friends' "One Big Party Tour"

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 13: Rapper Polo G performs during Future & Friends "One Big Party Tour" at Spectrum Center on January 13, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

In further posts, Mac fired back against various accusations Leilani has been making online. For one, she shared a receipt showing that she paid her son's bond when he was under arrest in 2022. Leilani had allegedly claimed that Mac worked as a state's witness in that case.

Stacia Mac Takes Legal Action

Check out Stacia Mac's latest posts on Instagram about the case above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Polo G on HotNewHipHop.

