Polo G’s Mother Stacia Mac Wants Restraining Order Against Daughter After Viral Shooting

Stacia Mac alleges that she only fired a gunshot in her daughter Leilani's direction in a "desperate, last-ditch attempt" to get her off of her property.

Last week, disturbing Ring camera footage featuring Polo G's mother Stacia Mac and her daughter Leilani surfaced online and quickly went viral. In the footage, the two of them are seemingly engaged in a heated argument when Stacia storms out of her home allegedly holding a gun. She appeared to head in Leilani's direction before firing off a gunshot. Fortunately, nobody was injured. It looks like their relationship has taken a serious hit as a result of the incident, however.

According to new court documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Stacia recently filed for a domestic violence restraining order against her daughter. She accuses Leilani of entering her home without her knowledge on April 1 of this year and attacking her. She then alleges that she proceeded to go around the house destroying several of her belongings.

Stacia Mac & Daughter Leilani Are Still At Odds

After that, Stacia claims to have taken "defensive action" by firing off the gunshot. She called this a "desperate, last-ditch attempt" to get her daughter to leave the property. She says that Leilani's father made arrangements for her to attend an alcohol detox facility in the days following the altercation, though it's unclear whether or not she ended up going. In her filing, Stacia alleges that she's done everything in her power to eliminate contact with Leilani, but continues to be brought up in her social media posts. She's asked the judge to keep Leilani away from her homes in both Los Angeles and Georgia.