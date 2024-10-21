Polo G Reportedly Arrested For Felony Gun Possession

Bad news for the Chicago rapper.

Polo G was reportedly arrested by Los Angeles law enforcement on Saturday afternoon (October 19) for felony gun possession, local officials allegedly relayed to TMZ Hip Hop. According to this report and sources, police pulled him over in the San Fernando Valley for speeding and found a loaded handgun upon searching his car. They booked the Hood Poet rapper for felony possession of a concealed weapon and took him to jail. At press time, it's unclear what his status is, if he has any legal developments to account for, or if this will impact other cases that recently impacted him.

For example, authorities arrested Polo G back in April for similar charges after hotel staff allegedly found a gun in his room. These incidents don't relate to each other, but their proximity causes even more concern given the fact that his Hood Poet tour is scheduled to begin in just three days (Thursday, October 24) as of writing this article. Per this TMZ Hip Hop report based on law enforcement sources, authorities haven't released the Chicago MC from custody yet. This is still a very early story in development, so take things with a grain of salt and keep your eyes peeled for more updates.

Polo G Performing In New York

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Polo G performs with DaBaby In Concert at Irving Plaza on November 03, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)

As for other troubles related to Polo G, he recently broke his silence on his mother Stacia Mac shooting at her daughter Leilani. During an interview with The Breakfast Club, he spoke on his constant will to help out in those types of situations so they don't "go too far." The 25-year-old expressed that he wants to help his mother and her daughter settle their differences, admitting that he has to "let it breathe" before making it happen.

Meanwhile, Polo G fans are on the edge of their seats concerning this new arrest. That's not just for the upcoming Hood Poet tour, but also as a general sense of worry about the "How I Grew Up" lyricist's various legal difficulties in recent years. Hopefully things clear up, pan out, settle themselves in court with no further hiccups, and don't continue to emerge as obstacles in his path. Any small mistake can lead to big consequences...