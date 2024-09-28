VonOff1700, Polo G, & G Herbo Aren't Playing Around On "Dead N****s"

BYZachary Horvath21 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
vonoff1700 polo gvonoff1700 polo g
VonOff1700 has one of his best and biggest future hits on his hands.

The Chicago drill scene has been shouldered by names such as Lil Durk, Chief Keef, and G Herbo for about a decade. But with so many aspiring rappers out there, the changing of the guard is going to happen at some point. Someone who could be a face of the cutthroat subgenre is VonOff1700. The 21-year-old does already have a few hits under his belt such as "Opps On Deck", "Free Brick Freestyle", and "S.O.B.". All of those are on his 2024 debut project, #FreeMyHoodF***YoHood. Thanks to its success, VonOff1700 is now getting a chance to work with Polo G and G Herbo.

You can hear some of the influences, especially in the production and in Von's delivery on "Dead N****s", the trio's first collab. What makes this single a winner in our books is the eerie woodwind beat, and everyone's aggressive verses and mic presence. Those two qualities are always things you can count on from Chicago drill artists to provide, and those are here and then some. Also helping "Dead N****s" is Von's clunky but still catchy chorus. Overall, this all the ingredients to be a major track for him, and if you check out the YouTube video below, you'll see that the view count helps prove our point.

Read More: The Joe Budden Podcast Empathizes With Cardi B's Alleged Infidelity To Offset While Pregnant

"Dead N****s" - VonOff1700, Polo G, & G Herbo

Quotable Lyrics:

Disrespect us and this s*** gon' get ugly (Get ugly)
I stay with my mask, it'll go up in public
Ten ain't enough, tell them n****s to duck (His dead a**)
Caught his a** tryna eat McDonalds, we lovin' it (Lovin' it)
We just f***, get out, no cuddlin' (You know that)
Brr-bah-bah, the switch keep stutterin' (Grrah)

Read More: Al B Sure Sends Cease And Desist Over Allegedly Fake Kim Porter Memoir

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
...