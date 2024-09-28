VonOff1700, Polo G, & G Herbo Aren't Playing Around On "Dead N****s"

VonOff1700 has one of his best and biggest future hits on his hands.

The Chicago drill scene has been shouldered by names such as Lil Durk, Chief Keef, and G Herbo for about a decade. But with so many aspiring rappers out there, the changing of the guard is going to happen at some point. Someone who could be a face of the cutthroat subgenre is VonOff1700. The 21-year-old does already have a few hits under his belt such as "Opps On Deck", "Free Brick Freestyle", and "S.O.B.". All of those are on his 2024 debut project, #FreeMyHoodF***YoHood. Thanks to its success, VonOff1700 is now getting a chance to work with Polo G and G Herbo.

You can hear some of the influences, especially in the production and in Von's delivery on "Dead N****s", the trio's first collab. What makes this single a winner in our books is the eerie woodwind beat, and everyone's aggressive verses and mic presence. Those two qualities are always things you can count on from Chicago drill artists to provide, and those are here and then some. Also helping "Dead N****s" is Von's clunky but still catchy chorus. Overall, this all the ingredients to be a major track for him, and if you check out the YouTube video below, you'll see that the view count helps prove our point.

"Dead N****s" - VonOff1700, Polo G, & G Herbo

Quotable Lyrics:

Disrespect us and this s*** gon' get ugly (Get ugly)

I stay with my mask, it'll go up in public

Ten ain't enough, tell them n****s to duck (His dead a**)

Caught his a** tryna eat McDonalds, we lovin' it (Lovin' it)

We just f***, get out, no cuddlin' (You know that)

Brr-bah-bah, the switch keep stutterin' (Grrah)