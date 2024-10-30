VonOff1700's "#TurntUpNotBurntUp" Lives Up To It's Title

VonOff1700 is coming for the throne of Chicago drill king with his newest effort, #TurntUpNotBurntUp. It's quite the title, but it pretty accurately describes what you're getting from the Windy City native. However, VonOff wanted to mix things up a little bit too. Throughout the rollout, the 21-year-old promised to deliver more a diverse listening experience and show off his adaptability. "Yall said yall wanted more versatile sht Ian gone lie on here I gave it 🫶🏽" he wrote on his Instagram page.
The Signal Records signee does live up to that by bringing more melodies and more trap-focused production. These switch-ups do lead to satisfying results such as "Out the Window." VonOff1700 did promote the heck out of #TurntUpNotBurntUp, releasing five singles, with three of them dropping this month. One of those is "Legends" featuring a posthumous chorus from King Von. It specifically comes from his 2022 track "Change My Life," and even the beat sounds vaguely similar in some respects. It's causing some controversy online given the subject matter, but it shows that VonOff is looking to emulate those who paved the way for him to some degree. You can stream the new album with the links below.
#TurntUpNotBurntUp - VonOff1700
#TurntUpNotBurntUp Tracklist:
- #TurntUpNotBurntUp
- First One (feat. YTB Fatt)
- Out the Window
- Dead N****s (feat. Polo G & G Herbo)
- Fakin
- Money in the Bagg
- Slide (feat. Rob49)
- Advice (feat. Hunxho)
- Flukey S**t
- Vonno Da Fox
- Legends (feat. King Von)
- Call of Duty
- Still Thuggin (feat. Lil Baby)
- Mind of a Menace
- Button (feat. Kyle Richhh & MCVERTT)
- Lil Brudda
- Up It
- TG Run It