Babyfxce E Recruits Monaleo, VonOff1700, Raq Baby, & More For "M Block" Mixtape

Babyfxce E has been pumping out a lot of new music over the last year and this mixtape bolsters his already strong catalog.

There's also some sample work going on here with "Right Now" being the best example. A collaboration with Pooh Beatz, Babyfxce E taps into a more a subdued and monotone flow. It's a drastic, but nice change of pace from the usual trap rap that fans of his are accustomed to. It might not hit for the day ones, but we always like to see artistic growth, even if it's just a little bit. All in all, Babyfxce E is taking the right path to stardom, and we are hyped for him as he continues his journey.

Babyfxce E is one of the Detroit area rappers that's going to be carrying the torch of the greats before him very soon. He's been growing his portfolio since 2022, but did take a break from dropping a tape in 2023. That year, he took more time in the studio and churned numerous singles for his anticipated The X Tape, which saw a release in 2024 and an eventual deluxe. Later that year, Babyfxce E followed that up with a mostly solo mixtape in Real Striker Music. Now, to open up his 2025 more, he's showing of his range on M Block. Led by singles "PTP (Remix)" with Monaleo and "Go Yeezy ," E gives fans a mix of hard-hitting Michigan rap beats, as well as more light-hearted ones.

