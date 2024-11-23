Babyfxce E Only Brings "Real Striker Music" To The Table On His Latest Mixtape

Some of you may remember the name Babyfxce E from a previous track by Bfb Da Packman that we covered back in January. He's a fellow Flint, Michigan neighbor to Bfb and collaborator of BabyTron's and J.P.'s. But after hearing what he's been putting out behind the scenes, we felt it was time to give him the solo shine he deserves. That's what we are doing now, as Babyfxce E has another project out this year, Real Striker Music. It's arrived just several months following the release of The X Tape (Deluxe), which had a nice feature list. Luh Tyler, BabyTron, Skilla Baby, and SleazyWorld Go were just a few that popped out.
For those who have not hit up any of E's music, he's got the monotone mumble that some of his Detroit counterparts have adopted. Veeze and Babyface Ray would be some good comparisons. Real Striker Music isn't really here to drop anything to nice. It's very aggressive and blunt in its delivery, but it still keeps some of that Michigan charm in its productions. This tape comes at an exciting time for Babyfxce E, as he is prepping to hit the road with Babyface Ray when he goes on his Wavy Navy University Tour. That kicks off on Christmas Eve and will run through February 7.
Real Striker Music - Babyfxce E
Real Striker Music Tracklist:
- Since A Lil N****
- She Love Fxce
- Fast Dudes
- Catching Feelings
- Hypocrite
- Same Again
- Broad Day Pt2
- Rappin Stackin
- Madden Bullets
- 9 O'clock (feat. Baby Money)
- Crash Yo Whip
- Make Me Sick
- PTP
- Astronaut
- Need You
- Message From Unc