Monaleo Steals The Show On Remix Of Babyfxce E's "PTP [Remix]"

Babyfxce E is welcoming Monaleo to the Michigan rap ring on his 2024 track "PTP" and she absolutely does her thing.

For Monaleo, this is uncharted territory. She hails from Houston, Texas which boasts a very different sound. But as soon as her vocals pop in on the second verse, she finds a pocket and runs with it. It's a fiery and braggadocious performance as she flexes her desirability, wealth and skills as a rapper. She's also fairly new to the game, but her delivery and bars would prove otherwise. "I'm from Texas, not a cowboy, but b*tches envy me / I been ballin' on these b*tches all year, I'm MVP." She takes the long E sound in the "PTP" title and uses that to her advantage when crafting her rhyme scheme. It's a simple one but it makes for some sticky bars. If you haven't paid attention to her, you might want to now.

"PTP" might be Babyfxce E's song, but it's Monaleo's now after welcoming her onto the remix. This track was the lead single to the Flint, Michigan native's November 22, 2024 project, Real Striker Music. It was a follow-up to his earlier LP last year in The X Tape (Deluxe). It's currently one of the rising star's most popular record at the moment, his second most, to be exact. On Spotify its racked up nearly 7.7 million streams and we can see the hype. The beat, put together by Almighty, is a dreamy and woozy Michigan rap banger with that familiar up-tempo production.

