Monaleo & Kaliii Put Toxic Men On Blast With "Flush Em"

Monaleo is prepping for her new project.

Throwing Bows might be the most spot-on title for a Monaleo project. Her rap style and bars exhibit similar actions that you would see in a boxing ring. Ironically, the cover for the aforementioned tape displays exactly that as she's knocked out a man cold. Even crazier, is that Monaleo and Kaliii sound like they want to throw down with some toxic men for their girlfriends on their new single "Flush Em".

This track comes just a week ahead of Throwing Bows, which will be her second LP of her still bubbling career. Where The Flowers Don't Die, an 11-track, 28-minute-long effort was the last full-length-like effort we got and that came in May of 2023. "Flush Em", which features production from Bankroll Got It, is the third offering, as it comes after "Passenger Princess" and "Don Who Leo". While the flows are a bit clunky and do sound like Latto at times, what you can't deny is the energy and mic presence from Monaleo. Give the track a try and tell us what you think in the comments below.

"Flush Em" - Monaleo & Kaliii

Quotable Lyrics: